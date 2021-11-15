Elecciones 2021: Todos los ganadores del Dpto. Gral. Obligado

En estas elecciones 2021, algunas comunas renovaron la presidencia. Otras continúan sus mandatos y otras no tuvieron contrincantes. A continuación todos los resultados del departamento General Obligado.
RECONQUISTA
Concejales
Capparelli Natalia (JxC) – 21.655 votos
Maggio Adolfo Enrique (FdT) – 12.983 votos
Medina Raúl (FPCyS) – 6.119 votos
AVELLANEDA
Concejales
Braidot Gonzalo (FPCyS) – 8.933 votos
Fernández Osvaldo (JxC) – 3.426 votos
González Aldo (FdT) – 2.680 votos
SAN ANTONIO OBLIGADO
Ale Jorge (FPCyS) 849 votos
Farías Gabriel (FdT) 564 votos
VILLA GUILLERMINA
Avalos Nanci 1.466 votos
TACUARENDÍ
Cardozo Lorena (FPCyS) – 894 votos
Masaro Hugo (FdT) – 602 votos
HARDY
Stechina Manuel (FPCyS) – 202 votos
Dubouloy Jorge (FdT) – 90 votos
EL RABÓN
Pulzoni Juan Carlos (FPCyS) – 452 votos
Wal Welw Leonardo (FdT) – 269 votos
VILLA ANA
Coman Catalino (FPCyS) – 1.003 votos
Romano Ramón (FdT) – 799 votos
EL SOMBRERITO
Van De Velde Luis (FdT) – 414 votos
ARROYO CEIBAL
González Mario (JxC) – 423 votos
Cioccale Raúl (FdT) – 255 votos
Pighin Daniel (FPCyS) – 156 votos
LAS GARZAS
Sanchez Walter (FPCyS) – 746 votos
Daran Mauricio (FdT) – 240 votos
GUADALUPE NORTE
Zat Héctor (FPCyS) – 337 votos
LANTERI
García Víctor (JxC) 963 votos
Sandrigo Aroldo (FdT) 384 votos
ROMANG
Intendente:
Ramseyer Sergio (FpC) – 3.147 votos
Crudeli Juan Carlos (FdT) – 1.459 votos
CONCEJALES:
Niemis Gerardo (FpC) – 1.884 votos
Lerf Roberto (FdT) – 1.845 votos
LOS AMORES
Walker Omar 507 votos
Benítez Valdez Claudia (FPCyS) 245 votos
CAÑADA OMBÚ
Quintana Armando (SFpT) – 211 votos
Paula Das Neves José Luis (FdT) 191 votos
GATO COLORADO
Acosta Rubén (FPCyS) – 275 votos
Barea Mirta (FdT) – 233 votos
INTIYACO
Roda Fernando (SFpT) – 425 votos
Villalba Walter (FdT) – 362 votos
MALABRIGO
Concejales
Zampar (FpC) – 2.977 votos
Silvestri Efrain (FdT) – 1.738 votos
EL ARAZA
Cainielli Edgardo (FPCyS) – 454 votos
NICANOR MOLINAS
Giuliani Roberto (FPCyS) – 0 votos