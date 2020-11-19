Estos son los mejores videojuegos nominados en «The Game Awards 2020»

El encierro obligatorio y la imposibilidad de poder juntarse con otras personas, hizo que mucha gente optara por liberar un poco de tensión con los videojuegos y ponerse en contacto con amigos a traves de los chats que proponen los juegos, y de paso matar el aburrimiento cumpliendo misiones o matando enemigos.

Fall Guys, Among Us, The Last of Us Part II, Fortnite, FIFA, Ghost of Tsushima, Minecraft y hasta el clásico Counter Strike , fueron solo algunos de los juegos que vieron un notorio incremento de usuarios durante este año en un época llena de nuevos títulos con mucha calidad. Por eso este año va a ser muy especial ver a los ganadores de «The Game Awards», los premios a los mejores videojuegos del año.

En general, The Last uf Us Part II, Animal Crossing y Ghos of Tsushima se llevan todas las miradas para ser los favoritos del año. Pero para hacer esto más divertido y especular con todas las categorias, aca te dejamos todos los nominados para los premios de este año:

PREMIO AL JUEGO DEL AÑO



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN



Doom Eternal (id Software / Bethesda)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

MEJOR JUEGO DE AVENTURA Y ACCIÓN



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn / Electronic Arts)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL (RPG)



Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Koch)

MEJOR JUEGO DE LUCHA O PELEA



Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames)

Mortal Kombat 11 – Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / WB Games)

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread / Arc System Works)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai-Namco)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA O SIMULADOR



Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio / Paradox)

Desperados 3 (Mimimi Games / THQN)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DEPORTIVO O DE CONDUCCIÓN



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO



Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEJOR GUIÓN O NARRATIVA



13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (por George Kamitani – Vanillaware / Atlus–Sega)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (por Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano – Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (por Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos – Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (por Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part 2 (por Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross – Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA



Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

MEJOR MÚSICA



Doom Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)

The Last of Us Part 2 (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quale)

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN O ACTUACIÓN



Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us Part 2

Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai en Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades

Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE



Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL



Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL O REALIDAD AUMENTADA



Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR



Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver)

Valorant (Riot Games)

